0
Thursday 22 December 2022 - 22:33

Russia Begins Deployment of New State-of-the-Art Sarmat ICBM

Story Code : 1031580
Russia Begins Deployment of New State-of-the-Art Sarmat ICBM
“Successful launches of the new heavy Sarmat missile system during state-run tests made it possible to begin work on its deployment,” Shoigu said.
 
In total, some 22 new strategic nuclear missile launchers, including the silo-based Sarmat, as well as the Avangard and Yars systems, are set to be deployed to the country’s Strategic Missile Forces [SMF] next year, the minister revealed. 
 
Putin said that efforts would continue to improve the country’s SMF, adding that “the share of modern types of weapons in [Russia’s] strategic nuclear forces has exceeded 91% this year.”
 
We will continue to maintain and improve the combat-readiness of our nuclear triad. This is the main guarantee for preserving our sovereignty and territorial integrity, strategic parity, and the general balance of power in the world,” he stated.
 
The liquid-fueled heavy ICBM was first successfully test-launched back in April. The new system is ultimately set to replace the aging silo-based R-36M2 Voevoda missiles, the backbone of Russia’s strategic nuclear deterrence. 
 
Speaking with Krasnaya Zvezda [Red Star], the official newspaper of the Russian military, the head of Russia’s SMF, General Sergey Karakaev, said the new missile boasts vastly larger capabilities than its predecessor. 
 
“The missile system Sarmat has a wide range of capabilities for deploying various types of combat payloads and is based on principles that assure guaranteed penetration of any anti-ballistic missile [ABM] system, both now and in the future,” Karakaev told the newspaper last week.
Comment


Featured Stories
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
22 December 2022
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
22 December 2022
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
22 December 2022
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
21 December 2022
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
21 December 2022
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
21 December 2022
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
21 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
20 December 2022
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
20 December 2022
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
20 December 2022
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
20 December 2022
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
18 December 2022