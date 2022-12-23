Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian

Islam Times - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukrainian President Zelensky’s visit to the US confirms Washington’s plans to continue using Kiev as a proxy for an indirect war against Russia.

“It shows that the United States continues its line of a de facto and indirect fight against Russia to the last Ukrainian,” Peskov said, speaking to journalists on Thursday.Peskov expressed regret that the trip did not see any sincere calls for peace, nor make any mention of the suffering of civilians in the Donbass, Sputnik news agency reported.“…We can state with regret that neither President Biden nor President Zelensky uttered even a few words which could be read as a potential willingness to listen to Russia’s concerns,” the Kremlin spokesman said. “Not a single word was heard from Mr. Zelensky about the continued barbaric shelling of residential buildings in the settlements of the Donbass…No real calls for peace, not for the camera, but real ones, were made.”At his joint press conference with Biden on Wednesday, Zelensky said that “there can’t be any just peace” in Ukraine “in the war that was imposed on us” by Russian “non-humans.”The Ukrainian president urged Washington to up its military and financial support to Kiev, including Patriot air defense systems.Zelensky followed up on his talks with Biden with an address before a joint session of Congress, urging the American people to provide more weaponry and to slap more sanctions on Russia. “We have artillery, yes – thank you,” he said. “Is it enough? Honestly, not really. To make sure the Russians completely pull out, more shells and cannons are needed,” he urged.