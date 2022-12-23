0
Friday 23 December 2022 - 11:13

US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight

Story Code : 1031620
According to Syria's official news agency (SANA), US forces plundered more Syrian oil overnight on Thursday, taking out 95 tankers loaded with stolen oil through the illegal al-Walid and al-Mahmudiyah border crossings with Iraq.
 
According to local sources in the al-Yarubiyah countryside, US occupation forces brought new quantities of stolen oil from Syrian fields in al-Jazeera and the Eastern region via 65 tankers crossing the illegal al-Mahmudiyah crossing and 30 tankers crossing the illegal al-Walid crossing along Iraqi borders.
 
As part of Washington's systematic smuggling of basic commodities out of Syria, US military trucks and tankers frequently transport tons of grain and crude oil from the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah to the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.
 
The US military has long stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is intended to keep the area's oilfields out of the hands of Daesh terrorists.
 
Damascus, on the other hand, maintains that the deployment is intended to plunder the Arab country's natural resources.
 
Former US President Donald Trump admitted on multiple occasions that American forces were stationed in the Arab country to exploit its oil resources.
 
Damascus also complains that the United States' theft of Syrian oil, natural gas, and other resources has resulted in energy shortages and worsened the economy and people's livelihoods.
 
According to data released by Syria's Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources, US forces stole more than 80% of Syria's oil resources every day in the first half of 2022.
