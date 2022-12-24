0
Saturday 24 December 2022 - 02:45

Two Killed, Several Injured After Shooting Incident in Central Paris

Story Code : 1031713
Two Killed, Several Injured After Shooting Incident in Central Paris
Paris police said they were dealing with an incident in the 10th arrondissement and urged the public to stay away from the area.
 
"A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," the city's deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire wrote in a tweet. "Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."
 
A shopkeeper in the area told AFP she had heard seven or eight shots in rue d'Enghien, saying "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."
 
Local news channel BFM TV said a suspect in his 60s had been arrested.
