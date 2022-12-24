0
Saturday 24 December 2022 - 02:48

Palestinian Youth Martyred After Heroic Shooting and Ramming Op. Near Tel Aviv

For its part, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] announced in a statement that, “three border guards, including an officer, were injured,” noting that they were transferred to “Beilinson” Hospital in “Petach Tikva” in Yafa [Jaffa] to receive treatment.
 
The “Israeli” statement identified the perpetrator of the operation as Mahmoud Naim Badir, 23, from the city of Kafr Qassem – northeast of the city of Tel Aviv in the occupied territories.
 
The IOF said the perpetrator phoned in a false report of a violent incident in Kafr Qassem to draw first responders and then opened fire when they arrived.
 
The statement further added that search operations are underway for other people who may have aided the martyr during the operation.
 
“Israeli” media cited the police as saying that the operation had been planned several days in advance and included shooting and throwing firebombs.
 
“Israeli” police claimed they found a firearm, ammunition, and Molotov cocktails inside the building from which Badir exited and a knife inside his car.
 
Earlier in November, IOF troops shot dead a young Palestinian man, Mohammad Murad Sawaf, in “Ariel” settlement in the occupied West Bank city of Salfit, after he killed three settlers in a stabbing and car ramming operation.
