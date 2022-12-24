0
Saturday 24 December 2022 - 04:06

Ayatollah Khamenei Says Funeral Prayer for Former Official

Story Code : 1031722
Imam Khamenei took part in a funeral ceremony for Sheibani to show respect for the true companion of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the capital Tehran Friday morning.
 
Some family members and relatives of the late official also participated in the funeral prayer, accompanying the Leader.
 
Sheibani was a physician, university professor as well as a conservative politician.
 
He was a founding member of the Freedom Movement of Iran, who also served as a member in both Parliament and the Assembly of Experts for Constitution.
 
Sheibani also served as the minister of agriculture from 1979 to 1980 and President of the University of Tehran from 1983 to 1984.
 
He was a candidate for the presidential elections in July 1981 and in 1989, finishing second in both polls.
 
Abbas Sheibani passed away on December 22, at the age of 91 in Tehran.
