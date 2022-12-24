Flash Floods Wash Away Vehicles in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Islam Times - Umrah pilgrims to Mecca were greeted by thunderstorms and flooding on Friday as Jeddah braced for heavy rain.

The Saudi Press Agency said medium to heavy rain and winds may limit visibility and torrential rain may fall in parts of the Mecca, Madinah and Tabuk areas.

The National Center of Meteorology issued a weather warning in Mecca on Friday.

The crisis and disaster management center in the holy city warned residents not to leave their homes unless necessary.

“People must take care and not approach the sites where rainwater accumulates to ensure their safety,” it said.

Meanwhile, NCM raised the rain alert level in Jeddah to a warning.

Rain fell in separate parts of Jeddah governorate as cumulus clouds cover the sky over the coastal city.

Authorities in Jeddah said heavy rain was expected on Friday and asked residents to stay at home.

On Thursday, they prepared equipment and manpower to deal with any weather emergencies at the weekend.

The Jeddah municipality said 3,822 employees and 1,490 pieces of equipment were in place to deal with any problems caused by the rain.

The work teams were distributed across 16 sub-municipalities and 13 support centers.

Videos on social media showed downpours flooding buildings in Mecca and washing away cars in Saudi Arabia's holiest city, National News reported.