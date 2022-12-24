0
Saturday 24 December 2022 - 05:15

Flash Floods Wash Away Vehicles in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Story Code : 1031730
Flash Floods Wash Away Vehicles in Mecca, Saudi Arabia
Videos on social media showed downpours flooding buildings in Mecca and washing away cars in Saudi Arabia's holiest city, National News reported.
 
The Saudi Press Agency said medium to heavy rain and winds may limit visibility and torrential rain may fall in parts of the Mecca, Madinah and Tabuk areas.
 
The National Center of Meteorology issued a weather warning in Mecca on Friday.
 
The crisis and disaster management center in the holy city warned residents not to leave their homes unless necessary.
 
“People must take care and not approach the sites where rainwater accumulates to ensure their safety,” it said.
 
Meanwhile, NCM raised the rain alert level in Jeddah to a warning.
 
Rain fell in separate parts of Jeddah governorate as cumulus clouds cover the sky over the coastal city.
 
Authorities in Jeddah said heavy rain was expected on Friday and asked residents to stay at home.
 
On Thursday, they prepared equipment and manpower to deal with any weather emergencies at the weekend.
 
The Jeddah municipality said 3,822 employees and 1,490 pieces of equipment were in place to deal with any problems caused by the rain.
 
The work teams were distributed across 16 sub-municipalities and 13 support centers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
23 December 2022
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
23 December 2022
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
22 December 2022
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
22 December 2022
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
22 December 2022
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
22 December 2022
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
21 December 2022
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
21 December 2022
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
21 December 2022
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
21 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
20 December 2022
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
20 December 2022