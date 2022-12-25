0
Sunday 25 December 2022 - 00:24

US Intel Services, Pharmacy Giants Supervise Military Bio Studies in Ukraine: Russia

Story Code : 1031885
US Intel Services, Pharmacy Giants Supervise Military Bio Studies in Ukraine: Russia
"Among them are former DTRA (Defense Threat Reduction Agency) Director Kenneth Myers, Executive Vice President of the CIA-controlled In-Q-Tel venture fund Tara O’Toole, ex-Head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thomas Frieden, ex-Director of the National Institutes of Health Francis Collins, ex-Executive Director of the Battelle Memorial Institute Jeffrey Wadsworth, the Pfizer chief scientific officer and president of the company’s global research, development and medicine division and many other officials," Kirillov said.

These data are contained in the DTRA expanded report on the activity in Ukraine, the Russian defense official said, TASS reported.

"All of them are beneficiaries of the Pentagon’s biological projects and are linked with the US Democratic Party whose leaders are the ideologists of military biological researches and the creators of secret schemes of laundering funds in the interests of a narrow circle of the American elite’s representatives," Kirillov stressed.

The question of why taxpayers’ money is spent on illegal military biological researches in Ukraine and other countries across the world should be addressed precisely to these officials, he said.

American bio labs carry out work for intensifying the effect of pathogenic microorganisms without proper control, Kirillov said.

The Russian defense official cited UN Under Secretary General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu who said before the 9th Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention that there was no proper control process of compliance with the Convention. As she put it, there were a lot of grey zones, especially when this concerned researches carried out in laboratories.

"As an example of such studies is the work carried out in the United States for intensifying the effect of pathogenic microorganisms, including the creation of an artificial agent of the coronavirus infection at Boston University. As we already pointed out, the obtained modified virus had 80% lethality and caused atypical neurological symptoms and severe damage to the lungs," the defense official said.
