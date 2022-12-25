0
Sunday 25 December 2022 - 00:25

British Defense Spending to Rise by More than 1 Billion Pounds

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce the increase in his budget in the spring, it said, Reuters reported.

The newspaper said military experts estimate that the Ministry of Defense budget in 2024/25 must rise to 50.1 billion pounds from 48.6 billion to avoid a real-terms cut as inflation remains above 10%.

Hunt, in his autumn budget last month, said the government recognized the need to increase defense spending and confirmed it would maintain the budget at least 2% of gross domestic product in line with its commitment to the transatlantic alliance NATO.

"We have one of the largest defense budgets in Europe and in 2020 we announced the biggest increase to defense spending since the Cold War," a government spokesperson told Reuters.

Any increases to defense spending will be considered as part of the next integrated review, a document laying out Britain's defense, security and foreign policy priorities, in the spring, the spokesperson added.
