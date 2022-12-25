0
Sunday 25 December 2022 - 02:22

US Military Spending Bill, Aid to Taiwan Anger China

Story Code : 1031895
US Military Spending Bill, Aid to Taiwan Anger China
In a statement on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" towards the so-called US National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into law by US President Joe Biden the day before.

The statement said the $858 billion military spending measure, which authorizes up to $10 billion in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taipei, contained provisions that "cause serious damage to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

The legislation also contained an amendment restricting the Biden administration's purchases of products using computer chips made by a specific group of Chinese companies.

"The case ignores the facts to exaggerate a 'China threat', wantonly interferes in China's internal affairs and attacks and smears the Chinese Communist Party, which are serious political provocations to China," the Chinese Foreign Ministry underlined in the statement.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry had earlier commended the US legislation, saying the move showed the importance Washington attached to Taiwan-US ties and strengthening the self-ruled island's security.

Taipei will discuss the details of the act with Washington and "gradually push forward the budget formulation and actual disbursement of the various Taiwan-friendly provisions," the ministry added, without elaborating.

Ahead of the G20 Summit in Indonesia last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart that the issue of Taipei is China’s “first red line” in bilateral relations, warning that Washington must not cross this line.

The Chinese leader told Biden that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests," and urged him to act on Washington’s commitments made to Beijing regarding the self-ruled island.

China has sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, and under the 'One China' policy, almost all world countries recognize that sovereignty, meaning they would not establish direct diplomatic contact with the self-proclaimed government in Taipei.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
24 December 2022
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
23 December 2022
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
23 December 2022
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
23 December 2022
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
22 December 2022
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
22 December 2022
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
22 December 2022
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
22 December 2022
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
21 December 2022
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
21 December 2022
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
21 December 2022
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
21 December 2022