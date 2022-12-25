0
Sunday 25 December 2022 - 04:28

Russian Forces Obliterate almost 400 Air Defense Systems in Ukraine: Top Brass

Story Code : 1031902
Russian Forces Obliterate almost 400 Air Defense Systems in Ukraine: Top Brass
“In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 352 warplanes, 192 helicopters, 2,719 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,222 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 936 multiple rocket launchers, 3,704 field artillery guns and mortars, and also 7,737 special military motor vehicles,” the spokesman said.

“In the Krasny Liman area, the strikes by Russian army aviation aircraft and artillery on the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces’ 111th territorial defense brigade near Torskoye and 25th airborne brigade near Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic eliminated more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, three combat armored combat vehicles and four motor vehicles,” Konashenkov reported.

“Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 plane in the area of the settlement of Kamyshevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, Ukrainian Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters were shot down in areas near the settlements of Selidovo and Gruzskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic,” the spokesman added.

Konashenkov continued, that “Russian air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter in the area of the settlement of Kirovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic.”

Russian air defense systems also intercepted 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Yegorovka, Yelenovka, Kirillovka, Volodino, Artyomovsk and Olginka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kolomiychikha in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Novaya Zburyevka in the Kherson Region and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region, the general added.

“Russian missile troops and artillery struck the following targets: the command post of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Lezhino and a missile/artillery armament depot in the area of the settlement of Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region, and also 53 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 92 areas,” Konashenkov reported.

Russian artillery struck manpower of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades in the Kharkov Region, eliminating about 50 militants in the past day, Military official noticed.

“In the Kupyansk direction, artillery fire struck manpower and military equipment of units of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized brigade in the area of the settlement of Petropavlovka and 92nd mechanized brigade near the community of Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region,” he added.

“In the Kupyansk direction, artillery fire struck manpower and military equipment of units of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized brigade in the area of the settlement of Petropavlovka and 92nd mechanized brigade near the community of Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region,” the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated as many as 50 Ukrainian troops, four combat armored vehicles and two pickup trucks, the general specified.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
24 December 2022
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
23 December 2022
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
23 December 2022
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
23 December 2022
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
22 December 2022
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
22 December 2022
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
22 December 2022
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
22 December 2022
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
21 December 2022
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
21 December 2022
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
21 December 2022
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
21 December 2022