Hezbollah Deputy Chief offers Felicitations on Christmas, Underscores Islamic-Christian Unity

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem offered on Saturday felicitations on Christmas, underscoring Islamic-Christian unity.

In a tweet, Sheikh Qassem indicated that birth of the Messiah Issa bin Mariam (P) is a divine bless that guides the believers into righteousness.Sheik Qassem stressed that the Islamic-Christian unity is aimed at sustaining values in face of misguidance, injustice, corruption and occupation.Meanwhile, Hezbollah Deputy Chief welcomed a delegation representing Al-Mostafa International University in Lebanon led by its Dean Sheikh Mohammad Hussein Mahdavi Mehr, highlighting the institution’s role in spreading the authentic Islamic thought in face of the cultural invasion encountering societies.