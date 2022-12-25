Russian MoD: Nusra Terrorists Carried Out 7 Attacks in Idlib De-escalation Zone
Story Code : 1031904
“During the last 24 hours, 7 shelling operations by the terrorists of al-Nusra Front organization in the de-escalation zone, 4 of which were in Idlib province and the other 3 in Hamah were observed,” the deputy head of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim, Major General Oleg Egorov reported .
It is worth noting that the terrorist groups spread in Idlib, most of which are affiliated to al-Nusra Front.