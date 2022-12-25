Russian MoD: Nusra Terrorists Carried Out 7 Attacks in Idlib De-escalation Zone

Islam Times - The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the terrorist groups operating in Idlib de-escalation zone carried out 7 attacks during the past hours.

“During the last 24 hours, 7 shelling operations by the terrorists of al-Nusra Front organization in the de-escalation zone, 4 of which were in Idlib province and the other 3 in Hamah were observed,” the deputy head of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim, Major General Oleg Egorov reported .It is worth noting that the terrorist groups spread in Idlib, most of which are affiliated to al-Nusra Front.