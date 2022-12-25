0
Sunday 25 December 2022 - 04:36

Iran's YJC News; Sanctioned, Access Denied

Story Code : 1031906
Iran
Despite the human rights and the free flow of information Act the West trumpeting, the US blocked the IRIB's YJC. It also blocked Pars Today's news website (parstoday.com), which was serving its audiences with 25 languages across the world.

YJC website was formerly accessible through its .news and .ir domains, but its former domain was blocked on Saturday. 

The Free Flow of Information Act would create a federal shield law, similar to those in almost all states, that would protect reporters from punishment for refusing to disclose their confidential sources in any federal criminal or civil case unless those authorities meet strict criteria.
