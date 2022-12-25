Islam Times - Due to the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) the news domain of IRIB's YJC (Young Journalists Club) website went out of access.

Despite the human rights and the free flow of information Act the West trumpeting, the US blocked the IRIB's YJC. It also blocked Pars Today's news website (parstoday.com), which was serving its audiences with 25 languages across the world.YJC website was formerly accessible through its .news and .ir domains, but its former domain was blocked on Saturday.The Free Flow of Information Act would create a federal shield law, similar to those in almost all states, that would protect reporters from punishment for refusing to disclose their confidential sources in any federal criminal or civil case unless those authorities meet strict criteria.