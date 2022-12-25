0
Sunday 25 December 2022 - 10:57

Tunisia President Urged Not to Accredit Controversial US Envoy

Story Code : 1031941
On Thursday, the US Congress approved Biden's nomination, which caused controversy among Tunisians over previous remarks which were regarded as interference in Tunisia's internal affairs.

"My next priority would be to help put Tunisia on a more stable and prosperous trajectory," Hood told Congress.

"Tunisia now finds itself suffering the global repercussions of Putin's brutal aggression in Ukraine, grappling with rising food insecurity and spiking energy prices," he added.

He continued: "If confirmed, I would promote a vision of inclusive and open economic growth. The government is negotiating an agreement with the IMF, and this could be a step toward reforms that would benefit all Tunisians."

At the time, Saied rejected Hood's remarks, stressing that Tunisia "is an independent and sovereign state."
