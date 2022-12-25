Demonstration Held in Bahrain’s Sitra against Normalization with Israel

Islam Times - People in the Bahraini city of Sitra, located five kilometers south of the capital Manama, held a rally to show solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn normalization of relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

The protesters chanted “death to Israel” to voice their opposition to the celebration of the so-called Jewish festival of Hanukkah in the country, the Arabic-language Khalij al-Jadeed website reported on Saturday.Waving Palestinian flags, the protesters reiterated their commitment to the Palestinian cause and their rejection of any form of normalization with the Tel Aviv regime.The demonstration was halted when Bahraini regime forces arrived on the scene and refused to allow it to continue.Bahrainis have repeatedly demonstrated in opposition to the normalization of relations with the Israeli regime.In September 2020, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed normalization agreements with Israel mediated by the United States.Sudan and Morocco followed suit later in the year, inking similar normalization deals with the occupying regime mediated by the US.The decision drew widespread condemnation from Palestinians as well as other nations and human rights advocates around the world, particularly in the Muslim world.