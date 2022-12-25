0
Sunday 25 December 2022 - 22:25

Taliban Orders NGOs to Send Female Employees Home

Story Code : 1032027
The letter, confirmed by economy ministry spokesperson Abdulrahman Habib, said the female employees were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the Taliban-Run administration’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

The letter said any NGO found not complying with the order would have their operating license revoked in Afghanistan.

The order came days after the ruling Taliban regime ordered universities to close to women, prompting strong global condemnation and sparking some protests and heavy criticism inside Afghanistan.
