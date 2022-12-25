0
Sunday 25 December 2022 - 22:31

Over 300 US-Based Rabbis Sign Petition to Boycott Members of Incoming Israeli Cabinet

Story Code : 1032029
Over 300 US-Based Rabbis Sign Petition to Boycott Members of Incoming Israeli Cabinet
The letter states that the rabbis will boycott members from the Religious Zionist bloc of the incoming government, which includes far-right MKs Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

"We will speak out against their participation in other fora across our communities," says the letter.

"We will encourage the boards of our congregations and organizations to join us in this protest as a demonstration of our commitment to our Jewish and democratic values."

The letter was signed by a range of Jewish religious leaders from Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist movements, including some who lead major communities in Washington, Los Angeles, and Chicago. However, it does not include any signatories from the Orthodox movement.

It was organized by David Teutsch, a leading Reconstructionist rabbi in Philadelphia, and John Rosove, the rabbi emeritus of Temple Israel in Los Angeles.

According to Israeli news reports, the letter’s uncompromising tone and the breadth of the signatories is a signal of a burgeoning crisis in relations between Israel and the US Jewish community triggered by the elevation of the far-right parties.

Netanyahu's bloc won the October elections thanks to an alliance with far-right religious Zionist parties.

The parties' leaders have secured positions in a future government that may help them push through policies such as annexing large swaths of the occupied West Bank, expanding illegal settlements, and allowing Jewish prayer at al-Aqsa Mosque.

After the Israeli aggression on Gaza in May 2021, 25 percent of American Jewish voters said Israel was an apartheid state, in a poll conducted by the Jewish Electorate Institute. Another 38 percent of voters said Israel's treatment of Palestinians was similar to general racism in the US.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
25 December 2022
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
25 December 2022
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
24 December 2022
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
24 December 2022
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
23 December 2022
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
23 December 2022
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
23 December 2022
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
22 December 2022
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
22 December 2022
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
22 December 2022
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
22 December 2022
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
21 December 2022