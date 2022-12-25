0
Sunday 25 December 2022 - 22:40

Thousands of Protesters Rally in Haifa against Netanyahu-led Cabinet

Story Code : 1032030
Thousands of Protesters Rally in Haifa against Netanyahu-led Cabinet
The protesters and left-wing activists blocked roads near the center of Horev, marched with burning torches, and chanted against the initiatives of Likud political party and its partners.

The main focus of the demonstration was a series of controversial bills that would give the right-wing coalition more power over the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank, and police policies.

In addition to the bills, there is a law that would allow for the chairman of the Shas religious political party, Arye Deri, to assume a ministerial position despite a past conviction for tax offenses.

The protesters called on all Israelis to “demonstrate against the dangerous legislations being promoted by the incoming criminal administration.”

The protest was attended by former minister for military affairs Moshe Ya'alon, former Israeli army spokesman Brigadier-General Ron Kitri, and several formerly top-brass military commanders.

The participants said the demonstration was in continuation of the rally staged a week earlier at Habima Square in Tel Aviv.

That demonstration had been attended by thousands of protesters.

It mainly targeted the incoming right-wing coalition administration, and their legislative blitz to pass a slew of controversial laws.

Netanyahu, as the Likud chairman, is currently engaged with assembling a coalition that will see far-right figures Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Jewish Power party and Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism party likely exert more power over occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank, and with the police. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
25 December 2022
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
25 December 2022
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
24 December 2022
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
24 December 2022
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
23 December 2022
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
23 December 2022
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
23 December 2022
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
22 December 2022
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
22 December 2022
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
22 December 2022
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
22 December 2022
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
21 December 2022