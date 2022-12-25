Thousands of Protesters Rally in Haifa against Netanyahu-led Cabinet

Islam Times - Thousands of protesters have staged a demonstration in the port city of Haifa in the Israeli-occupied territories against the regime's incoming right-wing administration led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protesters and left-wing activists blocked roads near the center of Horev, marched with burning torches, and chanted against the initiatives of Likud political party and its partners.The main focus of the demonstration was a series of controversial bills that would give the right-wing coalition more power over the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank, and police policies.In addition to the bills, there is a law that would allow for the chairman of the Shas religious political party, Arye Deri, to assume a ministerial position despite a past conviction for tax offenses.The protesters called on all Israelis to “demonstrate against the dangerous legislations being promoted by the incoming criminal administration.”The protest was attended by former minister for military affairs Moshe Ya'alon, former Israeli army spokesman Brigadier-General Ron Kitri, and several formerly top-brass military commanders.The participants said the demonstration was in continuation of the rally staged a week earlier at Habima Square in Tel Aviv.That demonstration had been attended by thousands of protesters.It mainly targeted the incoming right-wing coalition administration, and their legislative blitz to pass a slew of controversial laws.Netanyahu, as the Likud chairman, is currently engaged with assembling a coalition that will see far-right figures Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Jewish Power party and Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism party likely exert more power over occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank, and with the police.