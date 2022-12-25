Pakistan: Terrorist Explosion in Baluchistan Leaves 7 Dead

Islam Times - Two explosions and a clash between security forces and terrorist elements in Baluchistan province in southwest Pakistan left 7 dead and dozens injured on Sunday.

Since the end of the ceasefire between the terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the army of this country, a new wave of attacks and suicide bombings has spread in different areas of Pakistan, including the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan. The Pakistani Taliban ended the temporary ceasefire with the government and the army of this country in early December this year and resumed their attacks in different areas of Pakistan.A bomb blast targeted a vehicle carrying army troops in the Kahan region of Balochistan province, during which five Pakistani soldiers were killed, including a senior officer, and six others were injured.Another explosion took place on Sunday in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, which left one person dead and 15 injured.At the same time, the public relations of the Pakistan Army announced the operation of the security forces in the area of "Jhob" in Balochistan province, the purpose of which was to prevent the infiltration of terrorist elements from the territory of Afghanistan into Pakistan.Following the exchange of fire between the security forces and the attackers, a Pakistani soldier was killed and a terrorist was also killed.So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion in Quetta and the attack on the army forces in Pakistan's Balochistan.