Iranian Drones in Ukraine War Is Propaganda: Top Commander

Islam Times - The Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces reacted to the West's propaganda over using Iranian drones in the Ukrainian war.

On Sunday, Major General Mohammad-Hossein Bagheri said, The world's arrogant powers' propaganda over the use of the Iranian drones in the Ukrainian war is a part of the enemies' psychological war [against Iran]."The Islamic Republic of Iran is considered one of the top five drone powers in the world, and this is the result of 37 years of experience from the beginning of the Sacred Defense period until now, he stressed.General Bagheri referred to the enemy's hybrid war and noted: "Apart from the fact that a large part of what is said may be false, the propaganda actually is indicative of the effectiveness, significance, and high rank of the Islamic Republic in the drone technology."