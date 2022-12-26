0
Monday 26 December 2022 - 00:30

Syrian Child Killed in Turkish Shelling of N Aleppo

The Turkish artillery attacks were carried out on the Tanb village near Tall Rifat, according to the reports.

Two other Syrian people were injured during the attacks as well.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched three military operations inside Syria to target the United States-backed militants, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces. Ankara accuses the SDF of being a cover for the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist group by US, EU and Turkey.

The Turkish military’s presence and operations violate the Arab country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other senior officials have said Damascus reserved the right to respond to Turkey's ongoing offensive through all legitimate means available.

Since November 20, the Turkish army has intensified its air and artillery attacks on the northern regions of Syria leaving many civilians killed or wounded.

Ankara says it aims to create a 30-km buffer zone in the north of Syria along its shared southern borders after expelling and the US-backed Kurdish-led SDF forces.
