Islam Times - Iran's President congratulated all Christians all over the world on birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and the advent of the New Year.

Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, in a message on Sunday, congratulated Pope Francis on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and the advent of the new Christian year.He said Christ was the manifestation of resistance against the oppressors and the inspiration for freedom-seeking in the fight against the dictators, adding that Qur'an remembers the Great prophet and his mother Virgin Marry time and again.