Monday 26 December 2022 - 09:22

‘Israel’ Grounds Eleven F-35 Fighters due to Malfunctions

The F-35 is considered one of the “Israeli” army’s key components.
 
An “Israeli” army statement said that the grounding decision was made after an initial review was taken of the “Israeli” F-35 aircraft and revealed potentially similar malfunctions as what had occurred in the US fighter’s crash.
 
At the same time, the “Israeli” army and Lockheed Martin, who manufactures the F-35, pointed out that it is not certain the “Israeli” F-35As have the same problem.
 
Rather, they emphasized that the grounding, which only applies to 11 aircraft out of a much larger fleet of F-35s and other planes, was taken as a precaution.
