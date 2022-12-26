0
Monday 26 December 2022 - 09:48

Netanyahu’s Son Hints Those Who Put Father on Trial ‘Should Face Death Penalty’

Story Code : 1032101
Netanyahu’s Son Hints Those Who Put Father on Trial ‘Should Face Death Penalty’
“In the end, there was a willful coup d’état here,” Yair Netanyahu alleged in comments to Galey Yisrael Radio.

“It’s called a coup, it’s called treason, and everyone can look at ‘Israel’s’ laws and see what the punishment is for treason — and it is not prison,” he further said while talking to the right-wing radio station.

The comments from the younger Netanyahu, who has a history of making incendiary statements, echoed near-constant attacks on law enforcement and the judicial system as the Likud leader’s backers have sought to delegitimize the cases arrayed against him.

Benjamin Netanyahu is on trial in three corruption cases, facing charges of fraud and breach of trust in all three, as well as a bribery charge in Case 4000.

Yair Netanyahu, who has positioned himself as a right-wing provocateur, has regularly posted inflammatory messages on social media and tweets against those he believes have wronged him and his family.

In a follow-up tweet later Sunday, Yair Netanyahu said that his intention had been to highlight “the severity of the crimes committed by those who concocted the cases, according to ‘Israeli’ law, and nothing beyond that, certainly not to call for harming anybody.”

The elder Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing in the cases against him and claims, without evidence, that the charges were fabricated in a witch hunt led by the police and prosecution. Those claims have been echoed by his supporters and political allies, who have backed far-reaching changes to the judicial system that critics say could shield him.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
25 December 2022
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
25 December 2022
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
24 December 2022
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
24 December 2022
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
23 December 2022
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
23 December 2022
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
23 December 2022
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
22 December 2022
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
22 December 2022
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
22 December 2022
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
22 December 2022
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
21 December 2022