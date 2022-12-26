0
Monday 26 December 2022 - 09:51

Raisi Hopes for World of Justice in Christmas Greeting to Pope Francis

Story Code : 1032102
Raisi on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Pope Francis on the birth anniversary of Prophet Jesus [PBUH] and the beginning of the year 2023.

In his message, the Iranian president referred to the verses of the Holy Quran in Maryam Chapter about the exalted position of Jesus Christ in the Quran and his words about empathy and true freedom.

He also expressed hope that in the new year, with the help of the precious teachings of divine prophets including Jesus Christ and perseverance in the path of divine values, human happiness would be realized and a world full of justice and empathy would be created among nations, the president’s official website reported.

Christmas is an annual commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, celebrated generally on December 25th as a religious and cultural holiday by millions of people around the world.
