Monday 26 December 2022 - 09:53

Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine

In its report on Sunday, media outlet Das Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland [RND], citing a YouGov survey, said 45% of respondents opposed the shipment of Leopard 2 tanks to the eastern European country, while another 33% spoke in favor of the transfer, with the remaining 22% undecided.

The poll commissioned by Die Deutsche Presse-Agentur [DPA] also revealed that it is only among supporters of the German Green Party that the number of those backing the move exceeds the number of skeptics, 50% to 25%, respectively.

Among the other two members of the traffic-light government coalition, the figures look different. 41% of supporters of the Social Democratic Party, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz belongs to, would not want German tanks delivered to Ukraine, while 40% would have no issue with such a decision. Among the Free Democratic Party’s ranks, 42% are against and 33% are for.

The highest numbers of opponents of sending tanks to Kiev have been registered among voters of the right-wing Alternative for Germany Party [76% against, 13% for] and of the Left Party [52% against, 32% for].

Despite Ukraine’s repeated requests for Germany to provide it with the Leopard 2, Chancellor Scholz has been reluctant to do so. He argues that, since no other nation has supplied Kiev yet with equivalent weaponry, Germany should not blaze a trail.

However, there has been growing pressure from the other coalition members, the Greens and Free Democrats, for him to do so. The conservatives, who are in opposition, have also urged Scholz to change his mind.
