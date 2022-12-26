0
Monday 26 December 2022 - 09:57

“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border

According to the Zionist army spokesperson, the exercise, led by the 769th Brigade, was planned in advance, meaning it did not stem from a new security assessment.

According to the “Israeli” army, explosions could be heard throughout the exercise, which is expected to end on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this month, “surprise military exercises” were held near the Occupied Palestinian border with Lebanon in an effort to boost the readiness of the “Israeli” army combat and logistics units.

The drill dubbed “Warm Winter 2” involved some 8,000 serving soldiers and 5,000 reservists and was aimed at preparing for “sudden events and various scenarios in the northern area”.
