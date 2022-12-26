0
Monday 26 December 2022 - 09:59

Paris Shooting Suspect Expressed ’Hatred of Foreigners’ : Prosecutor

Story Code : 1032105
Paris Shooting Suspect Expressed ’Hatred of Foreigners’ : Prosecutor
The 69-year-old man was arrested on Friday after two men and a woman were shot dead at a Kurdish cultural center and nearby Kurdish Cafe in the French capital's busy central 10th district.

Police say the man was believed to be the only shooter.

The killings stunned a community preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists, and prompted protests that led to clashes with police.

The suspect said during questioning that a burglary at his home in 2016 had triggered a "hatred of foreigners that became totally pathological," prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement.

After being transferred to a psychiatric unit on Saturday, the suspect was discharged from hospital and his police custody resumed on Sunday afternoon, the prosecutor's office said in a later update, adding he would be presented to an investigating magistrate on Monday.

The office had already indicated on Saturday that a suspected racist motive had been added to initial accusations of murder and weapons offences.

During earlier questioning, the man described himself as depressive and having suicidal tendencies, recounting that he had planned to kill himself with a last bullet after his attack, the prosecutor said in the statement.

A search at the home of the suspect's parents, where he lived, did not find evidence of any link to extremist ideology, she said, adding that he had first sought potential victims in a suburb of the French capital but abandoned that plan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
25 December 2022
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
25 December 2022
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
24 December 2022
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
24 December 2022
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
23 December 2022
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
23 December 2022
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
US Forces Smuggle 95 Tankers of Syrian Stolen Oil into Iraq Overnight
23 December 2022
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
FBI Accuses “Conspiracy Theorists” of Weaponizing Twitter Files
22 December 2022
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
South Korea, US Consider Large-Scale Live-Fire Drills
22 December 2022
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
UN Security Council Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar
22 December 2022
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy
22 December 2022
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
21 December 2022