0
Tuesday 27 December 2022 - 02:20

Political Settlement in Ukraine Possible: Russian Foreign Ministry

Story Code : 1032215
"The total inadequacy of decisions and actions of the current Kiev regime, whose politicians are notorious for their carelessness, inability to negotiate and blatant Russophobia, is obvious. And, although Russia does not reject the option for negotiations and a political resolution of the conflict, we are not going to talk under preconditions, put forth by the Kiev authorities.

Everything now depends exclusively on the readiness of Kiev and its Western puppeteers for a true political and diplomatic resolution of the crisis," the senior diplomat told TASS.

Galuzin also called the "so-called peace initiatives" of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, "that, if implemented, he allegedly is ready for a truce with Russia under" totally unacceptable.

"The Ukrainian leader’s proposal to make a ‘gesture of good will’ and withdraw Russian forces from Ukrainian territory for Christmas is also absurd. It is also unclear how all these slogans and calls correspond with Zelensky’s decree, signed on September 30, about the ‘impossibility’ of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin," he added.
