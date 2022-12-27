Syrians Continue Protest against QSD Militia in Deir Ez-Zur Countryside

Islam Times - Syrian residents in the western countryside of Deir Ez--Zur protested against the US-backed QSD militia, renewing their demands for their expulsion of the QSD as well as the US occupation forces from the Syrian lands.

According to local sources, residents of the towns of al-Hawaij, al-Kasra, al-Hussan, and Qasiba demonstrated against the QSD militia on Monday, blocking roads with burning tires and chanting slogans calling for the militia's expulsion and an end to the US occupation of the al-Jazeera region.They held militia leaders from the so-called Deir Ez-Zur Military Council responsible for crimes against Syrian people.Security conditions are deteriorating in the areas controlled by the US-led SDF in Syria’s northern and northeastern provinces of Raqqah, Hasakah, and Deir Ez-Zur amid ongoing raids and arrests of civilians by the US-sponsored militants.Locals argue that the SDF’s constant raids and arrest campaigns have generated a state of frustration and instability, severely affecting their businesses and livelihoods.Residents accuse the US-backed militants of stealing crude oil and failing to spend money on service sectors.Local councils affiliated with the SDF have also been accused of financial corruption. They are said to be embezzling funds provided by donors, neglecting services, and not meeting the people’s basic needs.