Tuesday 27 December 2022 - 02:24

Trump Christmas Message: US Is Dying from Within

"On this very cold but beautiful Christmas Day, look at our Nation NOW on the Southern Border compared to only a short time ago during the Trump Administration," he wrote on his Truth Social Platform, characterizing current conditions as a "horror show," Politico reported.

That message followed one from Saturday in which he had opened and closed with Christmas greetings — “Merry Christmas to EVERYONE" and "LOVE TO ALL!” — But otherwise took aim at his usual targets and praised himself. At one point, Trump, who is running for president again, referred to himself as "clairvoyant," without elaboration.

The tone of Trump's holiday messages differed from those of his predecessor and his successor.

"Merry Christmas, everybody! One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas," former president Barack Obama said in a post illustrated with a picture of his wife and daughters.

US President Joe Biden posted a photo of him and first lady Jill Biden finishing up their tree Saturday night, then tweeted on Christmas morning: "Jill and I wish you a very Merry Christmas. We hope you and your loved ones are surrounded by love, happiness, and cheer this holiday season."

On Friday, Trump had responded by video to the release of the 845-page final report of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. He attacked both the credibility of the committee and the accuracy of its conclusions, which were highly critical of him.

The report said: "The central cause of January 6th was one man, former president Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him. The committee report followed criminal referrals to the Department of Justice from that nine-member committee.
