Iraqis Commemorate Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis

Islam Times - The Iraqi people held a ceremony in Salahedine Governorate to remember former IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and his comrades ahead of the third anniversary of their assassination by the US.

People as well as official figures attended the ceremony in the city of Dujail north of the capital Baghdad to honor the memory of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd Al-Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), as well as other martyrs.The ceremony honored the memory of the victory commanders and highlighted their crucial contribution to protecting Muslim society and thwarting the criminal schemes of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) Takfiri terrorist group and their financiers.The Iraqi officials also emphasized the importance of continuing the path of the martyrs.The US military assassinated the two influential commanders and their comrades in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020, which was directly ordered by former US president Donald Trump.Both commanders are globally recognized for their role in eliminating the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, especially in Iraq and Syria. The terrorist group had carried out the most savage attacks and crimes against Muslim and Christian civilians since it emerged in the two Arab countries.People in Iran and Iraq hold annual events to commemorate the two commanders’ leading role in defeating Daesh and reversing its advances. Prior to its defeat, Daesh had taken control over a large part of Iraq and Syria.In 2014, when Daesh unleashed its campaign of terror in Iraq, Iranian military advisers led by General Soleimani and upon invitation by the Iraqi government headed to the neighboring country to the aid of Iraqi armed forces, helping them ultimately liberate their entire territories from the US-backed terrorist groups, a battle that took three years to end.Salahedine Governorate is famous for its city of Amerli, which has a population of 26,000 and was under an 80-day siege by Daesh terrorists from June to the end of August 2014 during the Daesh invasion of Iraq. General Soleimani entered the city in a very dangerous operation by flying over the terrorists in a helicopter to save Amerli from falling.In November, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said that the name of General Soleimani infuriates the US and its allies.“Haj Qassem Soleimani was the epitome of the Islamic Republic’s policy in confronting the enemy’s plans. He foiled the enemy’s comprehensive plan,” he said in a speech at a meeting with the country’s Basij Forces.Iran and Iraq have set up a joint investigation committee to legally pursue the assassination. Based on the latest findings of the legal team, 120 people have been identified in connection with General Soleimani’s assassination, with Trump topping the list.Almost two years after the assassination, at least 78 Iraqis filed a lawsuit in an Iraqi court on November 27 against Trump and other officials of his administration. The plaintiffs demanded legal action against the accused, in the petitions filed at Baghdad’s federal court of appeal.Iran has vowed to continue its follow-up on the prosecution of all those who took part in the assassination operation of the revered general.