Tuesday 27 December 2022 - 03:34

Amid the Resistance Ops Nightmare, ‘Israel’ Kidnaps Several Palestinians It Claims Were Planning ‘Major’ Bombing

The Palestinian detainees were named by the agency as Younis Odeh from the village of al-Ras, Haled Marei from the town of Bal’a, Ahmed Taher Jaradat from the city of Jenin, and Kayes a-Shiab from the city of Qabatiya.

The Shin Bet further warned that Palestinian resistance groups were increasingly trying to carry out operations across the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

The development happened at a time of rising daring and various resistance operations in the occupied West Bank.
