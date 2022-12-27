Amid the Resistance Ops Nightmare, ‘Israel’ Kidnaps Several Palestinians It Claims Were Planning ‘Major’ Bombing
Story Code : 1032224
The Palestinian detainees were named by the agency as Younis Odeh from the village of al-Ras, Haled Marei from the town of Bal’a, Ahmed Taher Jaradat from the city of Jenin, and Kayes a-Shiab from the city of Qabatiya.
The Shin Bet further warned that Palestinian resistance groups were increasingly trying to carry out operations across the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.
The development happened at a time of rising daring and various resistance operations in the occupied West Bank.