Iran Censures US’ Contradictory Manner in JCPOA Talks

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani says Western countries bet on a losing horse when they put all their weight behind the recent riots across Iran, noting that they have now admitted their miscalculation concerning the violent unrest.

Kanaani told a news conference on Monday that, “The governments that bet on Iran’s internal developments bet on a losing horse. We had warned them not to sacrifice their interests to no avail.”Even though Western governments claim that they were not pursuing regime change in Iran, Tehran will never forget their roles in the riots, he added.Kanaani also pointed to the issue of foreign nationals detained over their involvement in the riots, saying Tehran has already notified their countries, and some were even allowed to contact their families, in a humanitarian gesture, on Christmas.Violent riots broke out after the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in Tehran. Amini died on September 16 in the hospital three days after she collapsed at a police station. An investigation attributed her death to her medical condition, dismissing allegations that she had been beaten by police forces.In the past two months, and using the protests as a cover, rioters and thugs — many of whom were later found to have links with foreign parties — have gone on the rampage, engaging in savage attacks on security officers, vandalism, and false-flag killings of civilians to incriminate the Iranian police.