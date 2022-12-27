0
Tuesday 27 December 2022 - 05:32

6 SDF Militia Killed in Armed Attack in Eastern Syria

6 SDF Militia Killed in Armed Attack in Eastern Syria
According to the Sputnik news agency, 6 members of the militias force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who are backed the US Army was killed in an attack by armed men in eastern Syria on Monday.

According to the sources, the gunmen attacked the SDF militia in the city of Raqqa.

This attack also resulted in the injury of several others, some of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has said the armed attack was carried out by the ISIL terrorists. It was not clear that the attack was ended by the SDF forces in the afternoon.

The Syrian government has described the US troops' presence on Syria's soil as an occupation and has called for the withdrawal of all foreign troops.
