Tuesday 27 December 2022 - 05:34

Death Toll from Sudan Tribal Violence Rises to 12

Story Code : 1032232
The violence first started on Wednesday when herders attacked a group of farmers in Amuri village, east of South Darfur.

In a statement, the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur said 42 people, including women and children, were also injured in the clashes, Anadolu Agency reported.

The aid group said 12 villages were set ablaze amid the violence, forcing hundreds of families to flee their areas.

Local authorities have declared a state of emergency over the violence and imposed a night-time curfew.

Several areas in Darfur witness sporadic deadly clashes between Arab and African tribes as part of conflicts over land, resources, and grazing paths.
