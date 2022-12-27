0
Tuesday 27 December 2022 - 08:09

US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan

Story Code : 1032256
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
The official further insisted that the US will continue to support Taiwan.

China’s military activity near the self-governed island is “destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity said. This comes as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army [PLA] launched a massive maritime exercise in the area last week, after calling for a response to “provocation” by Taipei and Washington.

On Monday, Taiwan claimed that a total of 71 Chinese jet fighters, anti-submarine planes, electronic warfare aircraft, and reconnaissance drones, together with seven naval ships, had been spotted near the island over the past 24 hours. The Chinese military, which called the drills “joint fire strike exercises,” said the move was “a resolute response to the escalating collusion” in the area.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
27 December 2022
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
27 December 2022
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
26 December 2022
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
26 December 2022
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
26 December 2022
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
25 December 2022
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
25 December 2022
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
25 December 2022
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
24 December 2022
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
24 December 2022
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
23 December 2022
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
23 December 2022