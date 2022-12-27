US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan

Islam Times - A White House National Security Council official cautioned that “The US is concerned over Beijing’s large-scale military drills in the Taiwan Strait. Washington has an interest in keeping peace and stability in the region.”

The official further insisted that the US will continue to support Taiwan.China’s military activity near the self-governed island is “destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity said. This comes as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army [PLA] launched a massive maritime exercise in the area last week, after calling for a response to “provocation” by Taipei and Washington.On Monday, Taiwan claimed that a total of 71 Chinese jet fighters, anti-submarine planes, electronic warfare aircraft, and reconnaissance drones, together with seven naval ships, had been spotted near the island over the past 24 hours. The Chinese military, which called the drills “joint fire strike exercises,” said the move was “a resolute response to the escalating collusion” in the area.