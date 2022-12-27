Iran FM Spox: Arab-“Israeli” Normalization Won’t Contribute to Regional Stability

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman warns that any normalization of relations between some Arab governments and the regime in the “Israeli” entity will not contribute to stability and security in the region.

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks at a weekly press conference on Monday, following incoming “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments on normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia.“We believe that developing ties and the normalization of relations between Arab and Muslim countries and the ‘Israeli’ regime will not contribute to strengthening stability, security and peace in the region, nor will it contribute to upholding the rights of the Palestinian people,” Kanaani said.“The Palestinian nation has not welcomed the normalization of relations. The nations in the region have also shown that they do not welcome the normalization of relations between some Islamic and Arab governments and the ‘Israeli’ regime, and they do not accept it,” he added.The Iranian diplomat further stressed that Iran’s position toward the “Israeli” entity is clear, noting that the Palestinian people expect the countries of the region to defend their rights.Earlier, Netanyahu claimed that normalization with Saudi Arabia would lead to a resolution of the “Israeli”-Palestinian conflict.“I think peace with Saudi Arabia will facilitate, ultimately, a Palestinian-‘Israeli’ peace,” he said, according to al-Quds al-Arabiya newspaper.Netanyahu also told the “Israeli” Insider, “I want to go there with all my strength, but sometimes going on a long journey requires taking small steps.”He said Saudi Arabia has allowed “Israeli” airliners cross its airspace, adding, “There are signs of change and I will try to advance it along with my other goals.”Netanyahu signed normalization agreements with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani during an official ceremony hosted by former US president Donald Trump at the White House in September 2020.The normalization deals, which Sudan and Morocco later joined, have sparked widespread condemnations from the Palestinians as well as nations and human rights advocates across the globe, especially within the Muslim world.Palestinians slammed the deals as a treacherous “stab in the back” and a betrayal of their cause against the decades-long “Israeli” occupation of Palestinian territories.