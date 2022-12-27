0
Tuesday 27 December 2022 - 20:46

Raisi: Iran Will Show Mercy to Those Deceived, But Not Insurgents

Story Code : 1032346
Raisi: Iran Will Show Mercy to Those Deceived, But Not Insurgents
Raisi made the remarks during the funeral processions held in the Iranian capital and many other cities on Tuesday for around 400 unidentified martyrs of Iraq’s war against Iran in the 1980s.

“The nation’s arms are open to all those who were deceived, but we will not show mercy to the spiteful insurgents,” he said.

Iranian people massively participate in the funeral processions held in Tehran on December 27, 2022 for 200 martyrs who lost their lives during the Iraqi-imposed war of the 1980s.

He further added that the arrogant powers deceive people with empty slogans and claims about improvement of freedom, but they only bring misery and humiliation to nations.

In parallel, Raisi emphasized that the country’s great achievements in many areas have irked the enemies.

He noted that the enemy has made every effort to hinder Iran’s progress but faced a nation that is firmly determined to continue the path towards development, stressing that the Iranian people have learned to resist the enemy.

“All the enemies’ efforts against the Islamic Republic have failed disgracefully,” Raisi stressed.

The president also criticized the enemies’ contradictory statements to Tehran and said they “send us messages through different channels, voice their readiness to hold negotiations, and [claim] that they have no intention to overthrow [the Iranian government].”
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
27 December 2022
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
27 December 2022
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
26 December 2022
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
26 December 2022
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
26 December 2022
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
25 December 2022
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
25 December 2022
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
25 December 2022
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
24 December 2022
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
24 December 2022
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
23 December 2022
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
23 December 2022