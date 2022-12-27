Raisi: Iran Will Show Mercy to Those Deceived, But Not Insurgents

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed that his country’s arms remain open to those who were deceived by the enemy during the recent nationwide riots, but no mercy will be granted to those who maliciously fought against the country.

Raisi made the remarks during the funeral processions held in the Iranian capital and many other cities on Tuesday for around 400 unidentified martyrs of Iraq’s war against Iran in the 1980s.“The nation’s arms are open to all those who were deceived, but we will not show mercy to the spiteful insurgents,” he said.Iranian people massively participate in the funeral processions held in Tehran on December 27, 2022 for 200 martyrs who lost their lives during the Iraqi-imposed war of the 1980s.He further added that the arrogant powers deceive people with empty slogans and claims about improvement of freedom, but they only bring misery and humiliation to nations.In parallel, Raisi emphasized that the country’s great achievements in many areas have irked the enemies.He noted that the enemy has made every effort to hinder Iran’s progress but faced a nation that is firmly determined to continue the path towards development, stressing that the Iranian people have learned to resist the enemy.“All the enemies’ efforts against the Islamic Republic have failed disgracefully,” Raisi stressed.The president also criticized the enemies’ contradictory statements to Tehran and said they “send us messages through different channels, voice their readiness to hold negotiations, and [claim] that they have no intention to overthrow [the Iranian government].”