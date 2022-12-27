0
Tuesday 27 December 2022 - 20:47

Slap on the Face of Normalization: Oman Parliament Votes to Ramp up Criminalization Ties with “Israel”

Story Code : 1032347
Slap on the Face of Normalization: Oman Parliament Votes to Ramp up Criminalization Ties with “Israel”
According to the Omani WAF news agency, the Shura Council has amended the boycott law to expand its scope.

The 86-member Majlis al-Shura, or Consultative Assembly, voted to amend the first clause of its “Israel” boycott law to include any sports, cultural or economic contact for private and public figures.

The amendment also specifically bans in-person or online interaction with “Israeli” settlers.

In this context, Assembly Vice-President Yaaqoub Al-Harethi said the amendment, proposed by several legislators, will “expand the criminalization and boycott of the Zionist entity."

The amendment now moves to debate by the Majlis legislative committee before a final vote.

Omani law already states that citizens are barred from contacting individuals or entities based in "Israel" for any purpose, whether directly or through a third party.

Muscat officially adheres to the Arab League’s stance that any form of diplomatic relations with the "Israeli" entity is contingent on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
27 December 2022
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
27 December 2022
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
26 December 2022
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
26 December 2022
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
26 December 2022
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
25 December 2022
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
25 December 2022
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
25 December 2022
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
24 December 2022
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
24 December 2022
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
23 December 2022
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
23 December 2022