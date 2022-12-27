Slap on the Face of Normalization: Oman Parliament Votes to Ramp up Criminalization Ties with “Israel”

Islam Times - Oman’s Shura Council stiffened its boycott law against the “Israeli” entity on Monday. This is at a time when the “Israel” is pushing for overflight rights in the Gulf country.

According to the Omani WAF news agency, the Shura Council has amended the boycott law to expand its scope.The 86-member Majlis al-Shura, or Consultative Assembly, voted to amend the first clause of its “Israel” boycott law to include any sports, cultural or economic contact for private and public figures.The amendment also specifically bans in-person or online interaction with “Israeli” settlers.In this context, Assembly Vice-President Yaaqoub Al-Harethi said the amendment, proposed by several legislators, will “expand the criminalization and boycott of the Zionist entity."The amendment now moves to debate by the Majlis legislative committee before a final vote.Omani law already states that citizens are barred from contacting individuals or entities based in "Israel" for any purpose, whether directly or through a third party.Muscat officially adheres to the Arab League’s stance that any form of diplomatic relations with the "Israeli" entity is contingent on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.