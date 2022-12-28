0
Wednesday 28 December 2022 - 10:10

“Israel”: Likud Signs Agreements with UTJ, Religious Zionism

Story Code : 1032433
“Israel”: Likud Signs Agreements with UTJ, Religious Zionism
The [UTJ] deal was inked on Tuesday night with Religious Zionism and its leader MK Bezalel Smotrich announcing an agreement on Wednesday morning.

Netanyahu, the leader of the Likud party with the greatest representation in the next Knesset with 32 seats, is poised to return to the position of prime minister with his right-wing bloc securing a majority 64 seats in November's elections.

Since receiving the mandate to form a government from the entity’s President Isaac Herzog, Netanyahu has been working on finalizing deals with his coalition partners. He has at times struggled to get restive players in the coalition to get in line, but the partners appear to be getting on board at the last minute.

A hearing and confidence vote on the new government is scheduled for Thursday morning.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
27 December 2022
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
27 December 2022
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
26 December 2022
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
26 December 2022
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
26 December 2022
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
25 December 2022
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
25 December 2022
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
25 December 2022
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
UAE, Israel Sign Comprehensive Economic Agreement
24 December 2022
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
US Firm Receives nearly $10 mln to Help Clean Saudi Image
24 December 2022
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
Kremlin: US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian
23 December 2022
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
US Admits Afghan Pullout Helped Arm Ukraine
23 December 2022