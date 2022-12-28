0
Wednesday 28 December 2022 - 11:17

Fire Break Out at Punta Cardon Oil Refinery in Venezuela

Story Code : 1032441
According to Costa del Sol news website, the causes of the incident are currently unknown, and the authorities have not issued any statement.

The incident at the Paraguaná Refining Complex's facilities is reported to be the third of its kind in 2022.

On the night of Monday, December 26, a large fire broke out at the Cardón Refinery of the Paraguaná Refining Complex, in the state of Falcón, one of the country's most important oil facilities.

Various journalists shared this information via social media, based on videos and photographs provided by residents of the area. The images depict a refining tower extinguishing fire while flames spread around the infrastructure.

Three fires have been reported in Cardón in 2022. The first occurred in May of last year, the second in October in a naphtha pool, and this one on December 26th, which experts say was of greater magnitude.

The event is a reminder of the Amuay refinery explosion and fire in 2012, which was responsible for 55 fatalities and 156 injuries.
