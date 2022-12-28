0
Wednesday 28 December 2022 - 11:20

Russia Issues Cyberweapon Warning about Ukraine

Story Code : 1032442
Syromolotov further stated that the “threats posed by Ukraine in the information space are of a universal nature.”

He went on to say that the US-led military bloc “is essentially distributing digital weapons in an uncontrolled fashion” via Ukraine.

These activities could trigger “unpredictable consequences for all members of the international community,” the deputy foreign minister warned. “Today, it is Russia which is in the crosshairs, and tomorrow it may be any other state that Washington dislikes.”

Syromolotov did not elaborate on the type of weapons he meant, but noted that after Russia began its military operation in the neighboring state in late February, it faced “unprecedented external aggression in the information space,” with the number of cyber-attacks on Russia increasing by as much as 80%. Earlier, he claimed that these attacks mostly come from the EU and North America.
Comment


