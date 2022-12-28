0
Wednesday 28 December 2022 - 12:15

UNSC to Taliban: Reverse Restrictions on Women in Afghanistan

Story Code : 1032443
UNSC to Taliban: Reverse Restrictions on Women in Afghanistan
The hardline group rulers banned women from working in non-governmental organizations on Saturday, in the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

The 15-member UN security council said it was “deeply alarmed” by the increasing restrictions on women’s education, calling for “the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan”.

It urged the Taliban “to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represents an increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

The council also condemned the ban on women working for NGOs, warning of the detrimental impact the ban will have on aid operations in a country where millions rely on them.

“These restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people as well as the expectations of the international community.”

The international community has made respecting women’s rights a condition in negotiations with the Taliban government over the restoration of aid.

The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, echoed the security council’s message, calling the latest restrictions on women and girls “unjustifiable human rights violations” that “must be revoked”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
28 December 2022
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
28 December 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
28 December 2022
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
27 December 2022
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
27 December 2022
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
27 December 2022
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
26 December 2022
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
26 December 2022
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
26 December 2022
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
25 December 2022
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
25 December 2022
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
25 December 2022