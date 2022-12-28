Islam Times - Russia to Provide Iran with Dozens of Sukhoi Su-35 Fighter Jets

Media reports, citing military experts, said 24 units of the twin-engine and super-maneuverable aircraft, a fourth-generation fighter jet designed primarily for air superiority roles, will be supplied to Iran in the near future.It is believed that the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force [IRIAF] Tactical Air Base [TAB] 8 in the central Iranian city of Isfahan will accommodate some of the combat aircraft.Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation [UAC] says the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet “combines the qualities of a modern fighter [super-maneuverability, superior active and passive acquisition aids, high supersonic speed and long range, capability of managing battle group actions, etc.] and a good tactical airplane [wide range of weapons that can be carried, modern multi-channel electronic warfare system, reduced radar signature, and high combat survivability].”Iran hasn’t acquired any new fighter aircraft in recent years, excluding a few Russian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters it bought in the 1990s.Besides the MiG-29, IRIAF mainly uses locally modified F-4 Phantom II, F-14 Tomcat, and F-5E/F Tiger II planes from the 1970s that the toppled US-backed Pahlavi regime received before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.Iran and Russia have signed major deals in recent months to boost their economic, trade, energy and military cooperation.Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an economic forum in Vladivostok that Russia was gaining from Western sanctions, saying Moscow saw more opportunities in entering markets in the Middle East and Iran after the sanctions were imposed.