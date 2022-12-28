'Peace Plan' on Ukraine Has to Account for Four New Regions Joining Russia: Kremlin

Islam Times - No "peace plan" on Ukraine is possible if it does not account for four new regions joining Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"To begin with, so far, there is no Ukrainian ‘peace plan’ of any kind," the Kremlin official said, replying to a request to comment on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s initiative to come up with a "peace plan" by February when he would like to hold a "peace summit" at the UN, TASS reported."And again, no Ukrainian ‘peace plan’ is possible if it does not take into account the modern reality - with Russia’s territory, with four new regions joining Russia," he said. "Any plan that does not take into account these circumstances cannot claim to be a peace plan."Earlier, the Ukrainian leader told a joint meeting of Congress following his talks with US President Joe Biden that the two had discussed Kiev’s proposals to settle the Ukrainian conflict. According to Zelensky, Biden supported Ukraine’s initiative to hold a global peace summit to discuss these proposals.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev intended to hold a "peace summit" at the UN by the end of February and suggested that the organization’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres serve as a mediator with Guterres expressing readiness to do so.