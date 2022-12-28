0
Wednesday 28 December 2022 - 21:15

'Peace Plan' on Ukraine Has to Account for Four New Regions Joining Russia: Kremlin

Story Code : 1032539
"To begin with, so far, there is no Ukrainian ‘peace plan’ of any kind," the Kremlin official said, replying to a request to comment on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s initiative to come up with a "peace plan" by February when he would like to hold a "peace summit" at the UN, TASS reported.

"And again, no Ukrainian ‘peace plan’ is possible if it does not take into account the modern reality - with Russia’s territory, with four new regions joining Russia," he said. "Any plan that does not take into account these circumstances cannot claim to be a peace plan."

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader told a joint meeting of Congress following his talks with US President Joe Biden that the two had discussed Kiev’s proposals to settle the Ukrainian conflict. According to Zelensky, Biden supported Ukraine’s initiative to hold a global peace summit to discuss these proposals.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev intended to hold a "peace summit" at the UN by the end of February and suggested that the organization’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres serve as a mediator with Guterres expressing readiness to do so.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
28 December 2022
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
28 December 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
28 December 2022
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
27 December 2022
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
27 December 2022
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
27 December 2022
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
26 December 2022
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
26 December 2022
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
26 December 2022
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
25 December 2022
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
25 December 2022
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
25 December 2022