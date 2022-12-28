0
Wednesday 28 December 2022 - 22:02

Apartheid More Than Ever: Bibi’s Gov’t Vows to Build “Israel” from Golan to West Bank!

“The Jewish people have an exclusive and unquestionable right to all areas of the land of ‘Israel’,” it said in a document published a day before the swearing-in of the coalition.

It did not clarify what the borders of that statement contained but it did pledge to “promote and develop all parts of ‘Israel’.”

But the policy statement explained that the land it indented to develop included the Galilee, Al-Naqab and the Golan Heights.

Within that same line, the government pledged to develop the occupied West Bank.

Under its policy guidelines, the “Israeli” government further also pledged to combat the so-called Iran’s nuclear program.
