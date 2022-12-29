Palestinian Resistance Clashes with Zionist Occupation Forces in Jenin
Story Code : 1032561
Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces carried out an arrest campaign in the various towns of the West Bank, clashing with the Palestinian fighters.
On the other hand, the Palestinian resistance factions are scheduled to start military drills, “Al-Rukn Al-Shadid” III (Firm Pillar), that simulate the confrontation with the Israeli enemy, according to Al-Manar TV News Bulletin.
Storming the enemy’s military posts, firing rockets, detonating explosives will be among the exercises which will be implemented by the Palestinian resistance.