Palestinian Resistance Clashes with Zionist Occupation Forces in Jenin

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance fighters clashed with the Zionist occupation forces which invaded Jabaa village in Jenin, West Bank.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces carried out an arrest campaign in the various towns of the West Bank, clashing with the Palestinian fighters.On the other hand, the Palestinian resistance factions are scheduled to start military drills, “Al-Rukn Al-Shadid” III (Firm Pillar), that simulate the confrontation with the Israeli enemy, according to Al-Manar TV News Bulletin.Storming the enemy’s military posts, firing rockets, detonating explosives will be among the exercises which will be implemented by the Palestinian resistance.