Defense Ministers of Syria, Russia and Turkey Discuss Efforts of Combating Terrorism and Refugees Issue

Islam Times - A tripartite session of talks was held in Moscow among defense Ministers of Syria, Russia and Turkey.

The talks dealt with efforts of fighting terrorism, the situation in Syria and the issue of refugees, SANA said.SANA added that the three Ministers affirmed the need for the continuation of joint dialogue to realize stability in Syria and the region.“On December 28th, a tripartite session of talks was held in Moscow among defense Ministers of Syria, Russia and Turkey and the talks dealt with efforts of fighting terrorism, the situation in Syria and the issue of refugees,” the correspondent quoted a statement by Russian Defense Ministry as saying.“Following the meeting, the Ministers referred to the constructive nature of the dialogue, stressing the importance of continuing it in order to increase stable situation in Syria and the region,” according to the statement.